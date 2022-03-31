DWI suspect faces charges after 4-year-old boy found in car after chase, HPD says

Police say the 4-year-old boy was asleep in the backseat and unaware of what was going on.

HOUSTON — Police found a 4-year-old boy inside of a car following a high-speed chase with a woman suspected of drunk driving in the Museum District late Wednesday night.

The woman found driving the car was arrested and faces charges of felony evasion and driving while intoxicated.

Houston police said this all started when the suspect driver nearly hit an off-duty officer on a motorcycle heading inbound on the Katy Freeway near Taylor. The officer swerved to avoid getting hit by the speeding car.

The police officer said he estimated that the suspect vehicle was going about 90 mph.

A chase ensued and officers were able to get the suspect vehicle to stop just before 11:30 p.m. after she took the Fannin exit on the Southwest Freeway. That is where the woman surrendered.

The 4-year-old boy was in the backseat of the car, police said.

“He was sound asleep at the time of this entire incident,” HPD Lt. Izaguirre said. “Our officers checked on the child. The child is OK.”

He is now with a family member.