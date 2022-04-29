HPD: Body found on the side of the road in northeast Houston

Detectives are checking to see if surveillance cameras nearby offer any clues as to what happened.

HOUSTON — Police are investigating a body that was found on the side of the road Friday morning in northeast Houston.

The discovery was made at about 6:45 a.m. on Ley Road and North Green River Drive.

Houston police said witnesses driving by spotted the body and a pool of blood next to it and called 911.

Investigators said Houston firefighters were the first to respond and pronounced the victim dead. HFD said it appeared the victim was a man and had suffered a possible head injury.

Directly across from the scene where the body was located are two surveillance cameras belonging to what may be a private landfill company.

Detectives spoke with an employee there asking about possible footage and if the cameras captured anything. It wasn't clear if the cameras captured what may have happened.

