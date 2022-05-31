Bicyclist struck and killed by car while crossing Westheimer, police say

Police say the driver of the vehicle was not impaired at the time of the crash.

HOUSTON — A bicyclist was struck and killed while trying to cross Westheimer Road, according to Houston police.

The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Westheimer and Greenridge Drive.

According to HPD Sgt. Rose, the bicyclist was trying to cross Westheimer outside of the crosswalk when he was struck by a white sedan traveling eastbound.

Police say the bicyclist was transported to the hospital where he eventually died. He's described as a male in his 20s who works in the area.

The driver of the sedan was not intoxicated, but several witnesses to the crash are giving conflicting reports as to what happened.