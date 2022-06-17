HPD: Barricaded suspect, holding two people hostage, fires shots at Jersey Village police

The incident started as an aggravated robbery at a Polar Express off Highway 290.

HOUSTON — A suspect barricaded in a hotel room is holding two people hostage in the Jersey Village area early Friday morning, according to Houston police.

The suspect also fired shots at Jersey Village officers responding to the scene, police said.

This started around 2:15 a.m. as an aggravated robbery call at a Polar Express in the area. Jersey Village police were able to identify the suspect based on surveillance video.

Police then made their way to the Quality Suites in the 17500 block of Highway 290 near Jones Road. That is where the suspect ran to following the alleged robbery.

Police said they tracked the suspect down to a third floor room on the west side of the hotel. They did hear one shot go off in room as the suspect warned officers to stay away.

Officers then heard him break a glass window where he fired another shot. No injuries have been reported.

HPD SWAT and hostage negotiators are en route to assist Jersey Village PD with a barricaded suspect at 17550 Northwest Freeway. Preliminary info is the male fired shots at responding Jersey Village Officers. A PIO is also en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/RMHMDuNOvg — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 17, 2022

Houston police said HPD SWAT and hostage negotiators are on the scene to assist Jersey Village police.

Video from the scene showed several guests at the hotel run from the scene.

