Security guard shot during armored car robbery along the North Freeway, sheriff says | Suspects on the run

The sheriff says an off-duty officer also fired at the suspects, but it is unknown if anyone was hit.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A security guard was shot during an armored car robbery Friday outside a bank along the North Freeway, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff said an off-duty officer also fired at the suspects, but it is unknown if anyone was hit. It is also unclear if she was working security at the bank.

This happened outside the bank in the 10300 block of the North Freeway.

The sheriff said two to three suspects robbed the armored car.

The FBI is on the scene investigating.

BREAKING: @SheriffEd_HCSO confirms armored truck guard shot during robbery at a @Chase off West Rd/45. Happened before 12:30 pm. An off-duty officer also fired, we believe at the 2-3 crooks. @FBIHouston is on scene. Walmart is still open. More on #khou11 pic.twitter.com/XXyHqvvcYy — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) May 6, 2022

WOW: from bullet holes in the @Chase ATM, to shell casings in the Wal-Mart parking lot… @HCSOTexas and @FBIHouston have quite the crime scene. Hoping surveillance cameras captures this #Brinks armored truck robbery that happened before 12:30 today. See previous tweet. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/skoKFlPTHT — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) May 6, 2022