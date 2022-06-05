Security guard shot during armored car robbery along the North Freeway, sheriff says | Suspects on the run

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A security guard was shot during an armored car robbery Friday outside a bank along the North Freeway, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
The sheriff said an off-duty officer also fired at the suspects, but it is unknown if anyone was hit. It is also unclear if she was working security at the bank.
This happened outside the bank in the 10300 block of the North Freeway.
The sheriff said two to three suspects robbed the armored car.
The FBI is on the scene investigating.
