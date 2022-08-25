Teen shot during robbery outside apartment complex in north Houston, police say

Houston police said the attacker robbed a man and then minutes later attempted to rob the teen.

HOUSTON — A 17-year-old was shot in during a robbery in north Houston, according to police.

This happened around 12:30 a.m. outside of an apartment complex on Benmar Drive near Beltway 8.

Houston police said the attacker robbed a man and then minutes later attempted to rob the teen. The man shot the teen and ran away.

Residents told police they heard at least one shot fired.

Police said the male teen was shot in the knee. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

Police said the attacker could be tied to a string of other robberies.