Houston teen rescued from human trafficking in Louisiana

HOUSTON — A Houston teen was rescued Monday during a human trafficking bust in Louisiana.
According to Louisiana State Police, the 15-year-old victim was being sexually exploited and was being "transported for the purposes of human trafficking."
Several arrests were made during the traffic stop in Bunkie, Louisiana.
- Terry Williams, 24, of Kingwood, TX - charged with human trafficking and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
- Infiniti Williams, 25, of Kingwood, TX - charged with human trafficking and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
- Areona Ardoin, 21, of Alexandria, LA - charged with human trafficking and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
No other information was made available.