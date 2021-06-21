Do you recognize this man? Teen kidnapped at gunpoint, forced to withdraw money before suspect stole car, DPS says

HOUSTON — The Texas Department of Public Safety released photos of a man who is wanted for kidnapping a teen at gunpoint in northwest Houston earlier this month.
DPS said it's working with the Harris County Sheriff's Office in the case.
Authorities said the kidnapping happened on June 4 at about midnight.
The victim was 16 and was taken at gunpoint, according to authorities. They said the suspect forced the teen to withdraw money from an ATM and then stole the victim's 2009 gray Honda Civic.
Anyone with information is asked to call DPS Houston at 281-517-1300.
These photos were taken from a store in the 5700 block of Antoine Drive: