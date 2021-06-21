Do you recognize this man? Teen kidnapped at gunpoint, forced to withdraw money before suspect stole car, DPS says

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying the man who is accused of kidnapping a 16-year-old at gunpoint earlier this month.

HOUSTON — The Texas Department of Public Safety released photos of a man who is wanted for kidnapping a teen at gunpoint in northwest Houston earlier this month.

Authorities said the kidnapping happened on June 4 at about midnight.

The victim was 16 and was taken at gunpoint, according to authorities. They said the suspect forced the teen to withdraw money from an ATM and then stole the victim's 2009 gray Honda Civic.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPS Houston at 281-517-1300.

These photos were taken from a store in the 5700 block of Antoine Drive:

DPS Special Agents and @HCSOTexas need your help identifying a man who kidnapped a 16-year-old at gunpoint, ABT 12 a.m. on 6/4 in Harris County, forcing him to withdraw money from a #Houston ATM then stealing the victim’s gray 2009 Civic.



Pictures from 5700 block of Antoine Dr. pic.twitter.com/iFzIacOn2q — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) June 21, 2021