HPD: Man shot at taco truck near Gulf Freeway while his adult sons were in the car early Sunday morning

HOUSTON — A man was shot in the leg at a taco truck when a person wearing a ski mask tried to rob him Sunday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened around 4:30 a.m. on Edgebrook Drive near the Gulf Freeway.

Police said the man was about to get back into his truck, where his two adult sons were sitting, when the suspect pulled up with a gun and demanded the man give him money. As the man started giving the suspect the money, police said he noticed the suspect was distracted and rushed to get into the truck.

The driver quickly backed up his truck when the suspect fired his gun toward him before taking off, according to HPD. The man was hit in the leg but his sons were uninjured. The man was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.