HPD: Suspect fakes kidnapping after high-speed chase in stolen car

Lt. Wilkens said an officer tried to do a traffic stop, but the suspect took off and later crashed into a tree, knocking the motor out of the vehicle.

HOUSTON — A suspect is in custody after a high speed chase on the Southwest Freeway early Friday morning. It's a chase that police say ended with the suspect crashing into a tree after exiting the freeway, then faking his own kidnapping.

It happened at around 3:30 a.m. According to Lt. R. Wilkins with the Houston Police Department, patrol units saw a suspicious vehicle on the side of the road at Gulfton Street and Renwick Drive.

An officer pulled over and approached the suspect. Lt. Wilkens said the suspect got out of the car but wouldn't come to talk to the officer. He immediately got back in the car and took off, leading to a high-speed chase on the Southwest Freeway. Police say the suspect was driving around 90 mph.

The suspect took an exit onto Kirby Drive and crashed into a tree. Lt. Wilkens said the crash was so severe that the car's motor flew out of the engine.

The suspect was OK, but he refused to get out of the car. Investigators say he tied himself up and claimed he was kidnapped, but police identified him as the suspect.

The fire department eventually got involved and helped police make a forced entry into the car to arrest the man.

Watch the forced entry below or on YouTube:

Lt. Wilkens said the car used in the chase had earlier been reported stolen.

"The keys might've been in it, so we're not sure right now if he actually just walked up to a vehicle that was running somewhere and took it," he said. "But he's in custody, everybody's safe, nobody's hurt."

According to police, the suspect is facing a felony evading charge. The car owner could also press charges for the stolen vehicle.