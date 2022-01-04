Bond set for man accused of stabbing off-duty Surfside officer in the leg

Victor Castaneda was arrested one day after he allegedly stabbed Officer Nate Williams repeatedly Wednesday night. He's now facing two charges in this case.

HOUSTON — A man arrested in the stabbing of a Surfside Beach officer appeared in court early Saturday morning.

50-year-old Victor Castaneda is accused of attacking Officer Nate Williams in a parking lot on Telephone Road. Investigators believe he stabbed Williams multiple times in the leg before driving away on Wednesday.

Houston police saw Castaneda's car the following night. He reportedly tried to flee in the car, but officers used a PIT maneuver to stop him.

The suspect made his first court appearance at about 1 a.m. Saturday.

Castaneda's bond has been set at a total of $90,000: $75,000 for aggravated assault and $15,000 for evading arrest.

If he posts bond, he'll be under 24-hour house arrests and will be monitored on a GPS. The suspect is not allowed to contact Officer Williams or anyone under 17 years old.

He also can't have any weapons or firearms. It was never clear what he used to stab the Surfside officer.

Note: The following video was uploaded Thursday morning

On Wednesday night, Officer Nate Williams went into a Subway for dinner and allegedly saw Castaneda flashing customers and employees.

Williams was escorting the suspect out of the building when a fight broke out. That's when investigators believe Castaneda stabbed the officer multiple times in the leg.

Officer Williams was taken to a hospital is now in recovery.

Note: The following video was uploaded Wednesday night

The following night, an HPD lieutenant said undercover officers found the suspect in his vehicle not far from where the stabbing happened.

The undercover officers followed the suspect as he drove around near the Gulfgate Mall. The chase started after other law enforcement in marked cars tried to stop him.

Police used a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect on Houston and Washington Avenue.