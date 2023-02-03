Street takeovers: Houston, state law enforcement warn against illegal events

Law enforcement officials say these kinds of street takeovers are difficult to track.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Street takeovers continue to be a problem, not just in the Houston area but throughout the state.

Officials said groups often travel to make these kinds of events happen. On Thursday, local and state law enforcement officers teamed up to send a message to those who take part in these illegal meet-ups.

They said these street and parking lot takeovers aren't just dangerous but create other problems as well.

“Some of the stolen vehicles and guns that were recovered as well as narcotics. There's also a lot of impaired driving going on,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "There's also damage to property that happens.

In 2020, the Houston Police Department, Harris County Sheriff's Office and Texas Department of Public Safety created a Traffic Crimes Task Force to go after street takeovers.

So far, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said nearly a thousand racing cases were filed in 2021. But, the problem hasn't stopped. Law enforcement said social media makes events like these more enticing.

“Most of these Houston groups are transients, they are not local Houston folks. They are going all over. A lot of those that were in Austin were from Houston, they are transient groups,” DPS Regional Director Gerald Brown said.

Law enforcement said these events aren't easy to track.

“These meet ups can develop within two minutes on social media and it's hard to anticipate where they will be by design,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Officials are asking that parents take action to prevent their children from taking part in these kinds of events.

“Parents, whether it's apps that you can use to track your kid's activity - how fast they're driving, where they are going with these cars. Whether it's not giving them access to these types of vehicles,” said HPD Executive Chief Matt Slinkard.

DA Ogg warned there will be consequences for those taking part in street takeovers.

“If you insist on taking over our streets, we will take over your cars,” Ogg said.

If you find yourself in the middle of one of these takeovers, officials advise you to lock your doors, roll up your windows and call 911.