Man dies after being found with multiple stab wounds in front of hotel, HPD says

HOUSTON — A man died after he was attacked by someone with a knife in front of a hotel near Bush Intercontinental Airport early Friday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened at about 1 a.m. in front of the Courtyard by Marriott on John F. Kennedy Boulevard just south of Greens Road.

Houston police said officers found the man in the parking lot with multiple stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

No details were given on the person who stabbed him. Police are still investigating and interviewing witnesses.