Houston men charged in huge fire that destroyed office building in what feds call a landlord dispute

Jason Rogers was arrested Tuesday on federal charges of conspiracy and using explosive materials that injured a Houston firefighter battling the Spring fire.

HOUSTON — Two Houston men face federal charges connected to a 2022 office building fire that injured a firefighter.

The firefighter was burned after a 3-story office building under construction collapsed during the huge fire along the North Freeway near Rayford Road in Spring.

Jason Vernon Rogers, 38, is charged with maliciously using explosive materials resulting in physical injury and conspiracy to do so, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said Tuesday.

Truong Quoc Duong, 52, was arrested in March on the same charges.

Investigators said the fire last November was set in retaliation for a dispute Duong had with the landlord.

The charges allege the fire resulted in burn injuries to a firefighter and damages to the building, a car wash next door and a fire truck which exceeded $1 million.

Duong drove Rogers to the building site and let him out. Rogers then entered the building with a full backpack but later left without it, the USAO said. The two men later met at a local restaurant, according to investigators.

According to testimony at his detention hearing, Duong owned a pet store in the strip mall next to the building where the fire started. Investigators said one of his landlords owned the building destroyed in the fire.

Federal prosecutors said Duong stopped paying rent and abandoned his store before the lease expired, and the landlords sued him. Several days later, the fire happened.

Investigators found several 2-liter bottles filled with gasoline and numerous unregistered firearm suppressors in Truong’s vehicle.

If convicted, Duong and Rogers each face up to 40 years in prison as well as possible fines of up to $250,000.