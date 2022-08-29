Violent weekend: 7 killed in 4 separate shootings in Houston area

The deadliest shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday when a gunman ambushed people after setting fire to a home in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON — At least 7 people, including an off-duty deputy constable, were killed in four separate shootings since Sunday morning in the Houston area.

4 dead after gunman opens fire on people fleeing residential fire, HPD says

Sunday morning began with a deadly ambush after three people were killed by a man who set fire to several residents in an effort to lure them out and shoot them.

Houston firefighters and police responded to the scene where an officer then shot and killed the suspect who was laying in the parking lot wearing all black and armed with a shotgun.

It’s a horrific scene neighbors are trying to forget.

“I come out and there’s a body lying there and a body laying over here,” Troy Lamb said. “Then when I pulled my car over around, there’s a body over there.”

One of the victims was the 65-year-old on-site manager of the property. The owner of the property said the deceased suspect was recently evicted, which may have triggered the shooting.

1 dead after a gunman on scooter opens fire on a group of men, deputies say

The body of a man who recently moved to Houston was found in the backyard of a home in west Harris County on Sunday.

Deputies said the victim and two other men were walking down the street when a gunman on a scooter rode up to them and opened fire.

All three men ran in different directions following the shooting. The victim’s body was then discovered at a home across from Cy Lakes High School.

Deputies are still investigating and have surveillance footage of a young man on a scooter who was in the area at the time of the shooting.

Deputy constable shot, killed in Atascocita area, Pct. 3 says

A law enforcement officer shot and killed in the Atascocita area late Sunday has been identified as Deputy Constable Omar Ursin, according to Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said this happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Madera Run Parkway near Lake Houston.

Eagleton said Ursin, 37, who was off duty at the time, was picking up dinner for his family when someone shot and killed him while he was driving his family's vehicle on Madera Run Parkway.

Father shoots and kills son he says hit his mother with a liquor bottle, HCSO says

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Monday after investigators said the son came home from a night of drinking and began assaulting his mother. When the father woke up, the son then charged at him which led to the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the case will be referred to a grand jury.