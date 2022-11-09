Houston crime: Violent night leaves 4 dead, several injured, police say

It was a busy night for HPD that started after two people were shot and killed in separate shootings just blocks apart, according to police.

HOUSTON — It was a busy night for the Houston Police Department after multiple shootings across the city left four people dead and several others injured.

The violence started in northeast Houston after two people were killed and another person was injured in two separate shootings just blocks apart.

Police were responding to the first shooting off of 3500 Liberty Road around 8 p.m. when they learned that a woman who was shot had been taken to the hospital where she later died.

As police investigated the first shooting, they heard multiple gunshots down the street. Officers pulled up and discovered one man was shot and killed, and another man involved left the scene to take himself to the hospital. Police said the injured man is currently stable.

Two more people were shot after chaos broke out at a block party on Laura Koppe Road just after midnight.

We're told police believe at least two people were shot, including one person who was shot in the ankle and had a cut to the head.

Homicide investigators said witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots. When they arrived, the man was found dead in one of the bedrooms of the apartment. Police said the man doesn't live in the apartment complex and was visiting a friend.

Houston Police also reported several other shootings overnight including a man shot and killed on West Tidwell and a drive-by on Bissonnet Street.