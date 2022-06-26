HPD: 2 dead after gunman opens fire at tire shop

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Sunday in southeast Houston.

HOUSTON — Two people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a tire shop, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Sunday near 7550 Bellfort Avenue near Leonora Street in southeast Houston.

Details are limited at this time, but Houston police have confirmed that two people were shot and killed at the Martinez Tire Shop.

No other injuries have been reported at this time. Police are expected to give an update from the scene soon.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

