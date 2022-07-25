Man shot by wrecker driver following altercation in NW Harris County, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the man was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot after an altercation with a wrecker driver, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Precinct 1 was responding to the shooting call. When they arrived, they discovered a man and a wrecker driver got into an altercation.

At one point the man and the wrecker driver both pulled out guns and began shooting at each other.

The man was shot and taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

Gonzalez did not say if the wrecker driver was injured in the shooting.

HCSO investigators are on their way to the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

