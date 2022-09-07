HPD: Woman shot in the head in hotel parking lot in west Houston

Police say she was walking to her vehicle with another man in the parking lot of La Quinta Inn when the shooting happened.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the scene where a woman was shot in the head while walking to her car Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of La Quinta Inn at 15225 Katy Freeway in west Houston.

Police say the woman was sitting in a car in the parking lot of the hotel with another man who was in the driver's seat.

At some point they got out of the car and she motioned to someone about wanting a cigarette, according to HPD.

As the victim was walking to her vehicle, there were several shots fired and the person police believe is the suspect ran from the scene.

Police say the suspect fled westbound and that they discovered an opening in a nearby fence where they believe the suspect escaped.

Police did not have an update on the victim, but say she was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in critical condition and is expected to survive.