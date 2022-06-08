HPD: Woman shot after gunman opens fire at apartment complex in SW Houston

The woman says she witnessed the gunman open fire on another man when she was struck.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — A woman was shot in the shoulder after a gunman opened fire at an apartment complex in southwest Houston, according to police.

The shooting happened after midnight Saturday on Beechnut St. near the Wilcrest Dr. intersection.

Lt. Willkens with the Houston Police Department said the woman was walking through the complex when she witnessed a gunman fire multiple times at another man.

The woman told police she believed she was randomly hit in the shoulder. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police said the gunman ended up shooting multiple apartments in the complex, but luckily no one else was injured.

The intended target and the suspect were not at the scene when police arrived.