Woman shoots up nightclub after being kicked out, HPD says

The shooter returned to the nightclub at closing time and started shooting through a glass window, hitting one woman, police said.

HOUSTON — A woman opened fire on patrons inside a nightclub after she had been kicked out earlier in the evening, according to the Houston Police Department.

A woman inside the club was randomly hit in the chest by one of the bullets, but is expected to survive, police said.

This happened just after 2 a.m. at a nightclub on Buffalo Speedway near the South Loop.

Police said the shooter was kicked out of the club and forced to leave. Later, near closing time, the woman came back in her truck.

She fired a few shots in the air and then fired six shots into the nightclub through a glass window, police said. That is when the victim was hit.

"She’s not related to the suspect, has no reason why she should’ve got shot," HPD Lt. Willkens said. "Just randomly got hit."

Police said the alleged shooter took off in her truck, but a deputy working an extra job spotted her and ran after her. When the woman pulled over into a parking lot and got out of her truck, the deputy caught up with her and took her into custody.

"He was able to get over there on foot. She got out of her truck to walk away and he was able to catch her," Willkens said.

HPD said the shooter will face several charges. Her name has not been released yet.