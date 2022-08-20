Restaurant owner shot in the hip in west Houston, police say

Police said the owner was standing in the parking lot when a suspect started waving a gun around and shot him.

HOUSTON — A suspect is on the run after shooting a restaurant owner Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Wilcrest Drive near Westpark Tollway.

Police said the man was in the parking lot outside of the restaurant when a suspect started waving around a gun before opening fire. The owner was shot in the hip and taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

Police said they were unsure why the owner was in the parking lot at the time of the shooting. There were several witnesses inside the restaurant, but fortunately, no one else was hurt.