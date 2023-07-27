HPD: Man killed in shootout during robbery in Whataburger drive-thru line

After the robbery attempt, there was a shootout and the suspects sped off down a side street and crashed, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A man was found dead with a gunshot wound after a shootout during a robbery in the line of a Whataburger drive-thru near the Galleria area Thursday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston police said this all started after several people tried to rob a man in line at the drive-thru on Chimney Rock, just south of Westheimer Road.

An HPD lieutenant at the scene said the shooting happened at about 5:30 a.m. After the robbery attempt, there was a shootout and the suspects sped off down a side street and crashed.

When officers arrived at the scene, they detained several suspects, possibly five. The area is now taped off on Val Verde Street where a man was found shot. It is not clear if he is a victim or a suspect.

He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police are working several scenes tied to the shootout.