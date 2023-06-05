HPD: 3 teens shot outside nightclub in SE Houston

The teens ran for cover inside a car when someone pulled a gun and opened fire, police said. However, the teens couldn’t avoid being hit.

HOUSTON — Three teens were shot during a fight outside of an event at a nightclub early Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened around 12:30 a.m. outside of a club on Griggs Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard in southeast Houston.

Houston police said the three victims, two teen girls, and a 17-year-old boy, were leaving the event when they came upon a fistfight outside the club.

The teens ran for cover inside a car when someone pulled a gun and opened fire, police said. However, the teens couldn’t avoid being hit.

The girls were both hit in the torso, while the boy was hit in the leg. Police said the girls drove themselves to the hospital while the boy stayed at the scene.

When police arrived at the scene, they applied a tourniquet to his leg, and he was taken to the hospital.

Police said there are a handful of people who are being questioned to see who was involved in the shooting. Several handguns and rifles were recovered at the scene.

They are also canvassing the area for surveillance video.

Southeast, Pct. 7 and Metro Police are at a shooting scene 5200 Griggs. Male patient transported after officers applied a tourniquet. 202 pic.twitter.com/20QwBFpHf1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 6, 2023