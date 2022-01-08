Teen shot in the hip in southeast Houston, police say

Houston police say they have no suspect information at this time and that an investigation is ongoing.

HOUSTON — A 14-year-old girl is in the hospital after being shot in the hip, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened sometime after 9 p.m. Sunday on Burma Road near the South Loop.

Police say prior to the shooting that two vehicles were talking to each other when one of the vehicles drove off.

Someone in the other vehicle then opened fire on them as they drove away, striking the teenage girl.

The girl was struck in the hip and is said to be stable at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital.