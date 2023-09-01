'Young and vibrant' | Popular Alief ISD teacher remembered after deadly Sugar Land shooting

While the manhunt for the shooter continues, students and staff are grieving the tragic loss of Ms. Wendy Duan.

Example video title will go here for this video

Wendy Duan, 28, was shot following what police believe was a domestic violence incident. While the manhunt for the shooter continues, students and staff are grieving the tragic loss of Ms. Duan.

According to the district, Duan was a third-grade reading and writing teacher at Boone Elementary. The popular and beloved teacher was with the district since 2017.

Her district Twitter account was filled with photos showing her love for teaching and her students. They described her as delightful, fun, upbeat, and an energetic educator.

While school officials declined to speak on camera, they released the following statement over the weekend:

"We are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic passing of Alief ISD employee Wendy Duan. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time."

The district also said that students and staff at the school are heartbroken over her loss.

READ MORE: Alief ISD confirms teacher killed in Sugar Land shooting

Meanwhile, the search for Duan's killer continues. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday at Duan's home in Sugar Land's New Territory subdivision.

Police were called after neighbors heard several gunshots. When they arrived, Duan was found dead in her backyard with multiple gunshot wounds. Shortly after, neighbors reacted to the tragic news.

"It's very sad about that because she's very young and vibrant," Saly Thomas said. "It's very sad. We're all very sad about it."

Police said they know who the shooting suspect is, but that he is not in custody. Meanwhile, Alief ISD said they have crisis counseling teams at the school for as long as they're needed.

Michelle Choi on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).