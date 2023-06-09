New details about the Spring-area man accused of killing a 12-year-old boy in Sunnyside

Houston police said they believe the man targeted the 12-year-old who was shot to death while walking back from a convenience store.

HOUSTON — We're learning more about the 18-year-old accused of killing a 12-year-old boy in Sunnyside Monday night.

Kahlis Willis, who lives near the Spring area, was arrested and charged with capital murder after allegedly shooting the boy to death as he walked back from a convenience store.

The state is asking for a hearing to deny Willis bail before his scheduled court appearance on Thursday.

HPD Chief Troy Finner said the shooting may have been a targeted attack. According to police, the boy was walking back from a convenience store with his friends when they were approached by Willis at an apartment complex on Barberry Lane. That's when Willis allegedly shot the boy to death before taking off.

KHOU 11 spoke with a woman who used to live at the apartment complex where the 12-year-old was killed, saying her grandson was shot at the same property in 2018.

"I'm angry because I have family out here," Lori Ann Miliam said. "And what if I got that call last night that one of my family members got hurt once again out here? Google it, Sir Romeo Milam. He was shot in this same place. So there's a history of violence that goes on out here."

While Romeo survived, the 12-year-old shot Monday did not. Police said he was a student at Pro-Vision Academy, where classes started last week. Officials said grief counselors will be available on campus to respond to the tragedy.

KHOU 11's full coverage after Sir Romeo Milam was shot:

Here's the full statement from Pro-Vision Academy Superintendent Janelle James:

It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community. Late last night, September 4th, one of our middle school students was tragically shot and killed in a nearby Sunnyside neighborhood; the police are currently investigating this tragedy.

The death of one of our fellow student warriors is a significant impact on our entire community. This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students. We are deeply saddened by the loss and will make every effort to help students, parents, and staff. Our crisis team has been mobilized to respond to this tragic event. Our crisis team is made up of professionals trained to provide support during difficult times such as this. We have counselors available for students who may need or want help surrounding this loss.

We expect a variety of reactions to this loss from our students, parents, and staff. Some of these reactions may be mild, others may be more intense. Parents should be aware of any unusual behavior or a change in the behavior. Signs may include difficulty or changes in sleeping, inability to concentrate, absentmindedness, irritability, thoughts about death or dying, isolation, withdrawal from normal activities and friends, guilt, fearfulness, and worries. In the days and weeks ahead, students may have questions and concerns relating to the death and will require continued support at home and at school as they work through their feelings and grief.

• Talk with your child about his/her feelings about the tragedy.

• Talk about what happened; give your child information he/she can understand.

• Reassure your child’s safety; you may need to repeat this reassurance often.

• Listen to and comfort your child often.

In addition to the school’s onsite support, there are many community and online resources to support students, parents, and staff. Please do not hesitate to contact us for additional resources. We extend our deepest sympathy to the family during this difficult time, and share our thoughts and prayers during this time of mourning.