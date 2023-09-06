HPD: 2 men killed in robbery shooting outside of strip club

Police said after the victims were denied entry to the club, they were robbed and shot by two men as they walked back to their car.

HOUSTON — Police are searching for two gunmen after a deadly robbery outside of a strip club on the north side early Friday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said the men tried to rob the three men in their 20s in the parking lot of a strip club on Rankin Road just west of East Hardy Road near the North Freeway. Two of the three victims died.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 2 a.m. They said three victims tried to get into a strip club and were denied entry.

Then HPD said witnesses claim the trio started walking back to their cars and appeared to have been drunk. That’s when two other men approached them, demanding money.

When the victims said no, the suspects started shooting at them, police said. One of the victims was found dead at the scene.

Police said two others were taken to the hospital, where another died. The third victim is expected to survive.