HPD: Security guard shoots 2 people, killing 1 in W Houston

Police said security guards were escorting out two patrons when one of them pull out a weapon and gunfire was exchanged.

HOUSTON — At least one person is dead after a security guard opened fire outside a nightclub in west Houston Monday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened at 5:40 a.m. outside of a club on South Gessner near the Westpark Tollway.

Police said three security guards were escorting two patrons who were said to be heavily intoxicated. One of the patrons had a weapon that they pulled out.

Then gunfire was exchanged. Police said the two patrons were injured, with one of them pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the security guard is now being questioned.