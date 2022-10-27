HPD: Man dead after his car was shot at multiple times while leaving apartment complex

HOUSTON — A man is dead after his car was shot at multiple times while leaving an apartment complex Thursday night, police said.
Houston police said the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Sampson Street near Southmore Boulevard and 288.
Police said the man was shot during the incident and drove a short distance before crashing the car on Oakdale Street.
The man died at the scene.
Police have not given any information regarding a suspect or motive.
This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.