Crime

HPD: Man dead after his car was shot at multiple times while leaving apartment complex

Houston police said the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Sampson Street near Southmore Boulevard and 288.
Credit: HPD

HOUSTON — A man is dead after his car was shot at multiple times while leaving an apartment complex Thursday night, police said.

Houston police said the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Sampson Street near Southmore Boulevard and 288.

Police said the man was shot during the incident and drove a short distance before crashing the car on Oakdale Street.

The man died at the scene.

Police have not given any information regarding a suspect or motive.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.

