HPD: Man charged with murder in targeted drive-by shooting near River Oaks

Police said they're still looking for at least one other suspect in connection to the deadly drive-by.

HOUSTON — Houston police say they've charged a man with murder following a deadly drive-by shooting near River Oaks.

Montrel Lenard Burley, 40, has been charged after a man was killed in what police called a targeted shooting of an out-of-town man that happened on March 30.

Burley is not in custody and police said there is still one more unknown suspect in the death of 26-year-old Darrell Gentry.

Anyone with information on Burley's whereabouts or the second suspect is asked to contact HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

What happened

Houston police are trying to track down suspects in what they say is a targeted killing in one of Houston’s richest neighborhoods.

“We do believe this is a targeted incident,” HPD Chief Troy Finner said after the shooting.

Nearby surveillance video, just minutes after a man was killed in a drive-by, shows police and EMTs rushing to the scene.

“At one point they could’ve shot from the vehicle and what not. The fact is multiple shots, so they did get out at one point,” Finner said.

Chief Finner said just after 6 p.m., a 911 call came in about shots being fired on Mid Lane near San Felipe Street.

Witnesses told police they saw a black Subaru with dark windows pull up next to the victim's Mercedes, with two suspects getting out of the car, and firing dozens of bullets into the car.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said he was aware of the incident.

“There was an individual who, it’s unfortunate he lost his in the City of Houston. He’s not from the City of Houston,” he said.