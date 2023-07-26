Security guard shot several times trying to stop car burglary in parking garage, HPD says

Police said the security guard was shot several times, including in the legs, arms, and stomach, all while trying to stop a guy from breaking into residents’ cars.

HOUSTON — A security guard was taken to the hospital after he was shot multiple times while trying to stop a car break-in in west Houston Tuesday night, according to Houston police.

Investigators said he is in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

This happened just after 10:30 p.m. at 88twenty Apartments on Westheimer Road near Fondren Road.

Police said the security guard was shot several times, including in the legs, arms, and stomach, all while trying to stop a guy from breaking into residents’ cars at the complex. This all went down on the third floor of a parking garage.

Investigators spent hours collecting evidence. They said the guard spotted the break-ins and tried to confront the suspect. That is when he was shot.

It's unclear if he fired back. Police also aren't sure if it was just one suspect or if it was a crew of guys trying to break in.

However, they said during the shooting several residents' cars were hit by bullets.

No one else was hurt.

At this time, investigators don't have a description of the suspect and the vehicle they might have taken off in.

However, police are looking for surveillance video. If you know anything, you're asked to call Houston police or Crime Stoppers.

