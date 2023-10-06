x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Woman in custody after shooting her brother near Beltway 8 in Houston's south side, HCSO says

The brother was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Credit: KHOU 11

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman is in custody after authorities said she shot her brother near Beltway 8 on Houston's south side Friday morning.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said this happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Fellows Road, which is near the South Freeway and Sam Houston Tollway.

The brother was taken to an area hospital where he underwent surgery, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. He's expected to survive. The sheriff's office said the siblings are both adults.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

More Videos

In Other News

Texas gymnastics coach receives 10 years for exposing himself to young girls

Before You Leave, Check This Out