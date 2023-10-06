Woman in custody after shooting her brother near Beltway 8 in Houston's south side, HCSO says

The brother was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman is in custody after authorities said she shot her brother near Beltway 8 on Houston's south side Friday morning.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said this happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Fellows Road, which is near the South Freeway and Sam Houston Tollway.

The brother was taken to an area hospital where he underwent surgery, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. He's expected to survive. The sheriff's office said the siblings are both adults.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.

BREAKING: @HCSOTexas investigating a shooting that happened just before 6:30am at a home located on Fellows Rd in south Harris Co. Investigators are on their way, but a deputy on scene says a sister is accused of shooting her brother, he was transported to hospital. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/d240x38g1y — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) October 6, 2023