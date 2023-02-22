HPD: Couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide in NW Houston

Police responded to the scene after a family member told them they received a call from a man saying he was having suicidal thoughts.

HOUSTON — Police responded to a call of a possible murder-suicide in northwest Houston Wednesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened at a home on Triway Lane near Hammerly Boulevard and Gessner Road.

Preliminary information from police is that a couple was found shot to death inside a home around 6:30 a.m. Police responded to the scene after a family member told them they received a call from a man saying he was having suicidal thoughts.

When police arrived at the scene, officers found a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50 dead in bed.

This is the fourth murder-suicide reported in the Houston area in the last month.

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text START to 88788.

Resources for suicide prevention

Suicide prevention starts with recognizing the warning signs of suicide and taking them seriously. Talking openly about suicidal thoughts and feelings can save a life.

If you or anyone you know is in need of help, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text the lifeline at 741741 or chat online here.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in the United States.

You can also reach out to UT Physicians here.

LGBTQ mental health support