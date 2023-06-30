HPD: Man shot multiple times during carjacking in Montrose area

Police said they eventually found the stolen car totaled just two blocks away. This happened on Converse Street.

Police said they eventually found the stolen car totaled just two blocks away. This happened around 12:30 a.m. on Converse Street near Fairview.

Houston police said the two men worked together to carjack a man in the Montrose area. That victim in his early 30s is now in critical condition after being shot three times, once in his hand and in both thighs.

Investigators tell KHOU 11 News the man’s white Mercedes was parked on Converse Street. He was walking out to his car when he saw a man standing at the front of his car.

He said that when a second man walked up behind him and demanded his keys.

“He mentioned that it happened rather quickly. The male that approached him from the back. He heard a gunshot. He was shot. He gave them his keys,” HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said.

The suspects sped off but crashed less than two blocks away. They have not been located at this time.