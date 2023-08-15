HPD: Search for gunman underway after man shot multiple times outside southwest Houston hotel

Houston police said the man was shot four times, including twice in his stomach and once in each leg.

HOUSTON — A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times outside of a hotel in southwest Houston.

Police said two men got into an argument around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday outside of the Fondren Inn on Fondren Road and Highway 90.

The gunman shot the man at least four times, including twice in the stomach and once in each leg, before running from the scene, according to police. Both the victim and the shooter were described as men in their 20s.

HPD's Major Assaults Division is investigating the shooting and is asking anyone with information on what happened to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.