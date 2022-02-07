Man shot multiple times after crashing into suspect's car, deputies say

Investigators say the man crashed into the suspect's parked car when an argument happened, followed by shooting.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot multiple times after crashing into another man's parked car, according to investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred outside of an apartment complex near 5400 Timber Creek Place around 2:50 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies were responding to the call of shots fired in northwest Harris County. When they arrived, investigators discovered a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the lower part of his body.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to deputies.

Investigators were able to determine the altercation started after a minor accident, when the victim crashed into the suspect's parked car.

Deputies did not say what caused the crash or if the suspect was injured in the accident.