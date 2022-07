Police say the man's body was discovered Tuesday morning near Sunset Ridge Lane and East Orem Drive.

HOUSTON — Homicide investigators are the way to a scene where a man was found shot to death in southeast Houston.

Houston police say the man was discovered fatally shot around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 12400 block of Sunset Ridge Lane.

Police haven't released many details, but say the man was found outside of a residence in the area.

Police say the suspects left the scene.

This is developing story, check back for updates.

