Man killed during drive-by shooting in Midtown: HPD

Investigators said the gunman opened fire on a group arguing after leaving a nearby club.

HOUSTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Houston police said a car drove by and opened fire on a group of people on San Jacinto St. in Midtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, the group was standing outside after leaving a nearby club when an argument broke out. That's when someone began firing at the group from a car. The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they're unsure if the man who was killed was part of the group arguing. Investigators said they have multiple witnesses and that they're looking for surveillance footage of the shooting.