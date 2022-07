Police say the man's body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning

HUMBLE, Texas — A man was found fatally shot at a vacant lot in the Humble area, according to the Houston Police Department.

The body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. in the 20900 block of Birnamwood Boulevard near Aldine Westfield Road.

Police did not release any additional details at this time, but did say homicide investigators are on the way.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

