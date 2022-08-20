Man dies after being shot while wrestling over gun with girlfriend, police say

Police said the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A man has died after being shot in the stomach while wrestling over a gun with his girlfriend, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened at an apartment on Redford Street near the Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston around 2 a.m.

Police said the couple, who appeared to be in their late 20s, was wrestling over a gun, according to the girlfriend. At some point, the gun went off and shot the victim in the stomach. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where police said he later died.

The woman was taken into custody following the shooting. Police said they were unsure if the couple was playing around or wrestling over the gun because they were upset.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and the victim was not identified.

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.