Father of 2 ambushed, killed at west Houston gas station, police say

Police say a man in a black hoodie pulled up behind the victim, runs up, and starts shooting in what appears to be a targeted shooting on Westheimer near Highway 6.

HOUSTON — A man is dead after he was shot and killed at a gas station Tuesday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Now, investigators are looking for the shooter who ambushed him.

Family members rushed to the scene as soon as they got the call. The victim's aunt said they are devastated and that the victim was a 23-year-old father of two.

"It don’t make no sense. We’re asking (you to) turn yourself in. You know what you did. You gunned him down like he was a dog," Wanda Webb, the victim's aunt, said.

She said the family is anxious for the killer to be caught.

What happened

Police said witnesses told them exactly what happened. Three cars appeared to be involved.

Just before 11:30 p.m., the victim, a man in his 20s, parked at the gas pump in his black sedan at a gas station on Westheimer Road near Highway 6 in west Houston.

Police said then another car pulled up right behind him, possibly an older boxy sedan from the 80s.

“Driver gets out, he’s wearing a black hoodie. You can’t see his face. He runs up. He starts putting rounds into the car, the black vehicle behind me. He goes back to his car and takes off,” HPD Lt. Willkens said.

Investigators said there was another man in a white car there too. He reportedly got out to watch the shooting and then took off when it was over.