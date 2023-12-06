24 hours of violence across Houston area: 3 killed, 9 hurt in separate shootings

Authorities in the Houston area are investigating several major shootings that all took place on Sunday.

HOUSTON — In the past 24 hours, authorities are investigating several shootings in the Greater Houston area that left at least three people dead and nine others hurt.

At least four major investigations are underway, starting with one near the Galleria area after six people were shot when a gunman fired into a crowded parking lot early Sunday morning.

Houston police said the shooting happened after a disturbance inside Tabú Restaurant & Lounge spilled out into the parking lot. One of the victims remains in critical condition while the other five are expected to survive.

According to HPD Chief Troy Finner, investigators are reviewing surveillance footage to help identify any suspects.

Police said a man was killed by his neighbor Sunday morning on Kirkglen Drive.

Family members identified the man killed as 39-year-old Jaime Leonel Hernandez. His brother, Alberto, said there has been a long history between their family and the neighbor accused of killing him.

One person was killed and several more were injured Sunday during a shooting in the Crosby area.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about it just before 5 p.m. but said the incident happened around 3 p.m. when a gray Dodge Charger pulled into a strip center.

He said there were three people in the car and two people who approached it when it got there. The two people got inside when some sort of fight broke out and shots were fired.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, a woman was shot and killed in front of her 9-year-old daughter, according to police.

The accused shooter, who police said was the woman's boyfriend, was taken into custody and not cooperating with investigators.

Police said the couple got into an argument at an apartment on Briar Forest Drive near South Kirkwood Road when the boyfriend pulled out a gun and shot her several times.

Despite the violent Sunday, HPD Chief Troy Finner said crime is still down in the Houston area after the Galleria-area shooting.