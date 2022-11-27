1 killed in double shooting before crash in east Houston, police say

Police said they found a suburban that crashed into a ditch. Inside the vehicle were two men when they noticed the passenger was shot in the chest.

HOUSTON — Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in east Houston after finding a suburban that crashed into a ditch.

The suburban crashed along East Houston Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, but police said the crash was connected to a shooting just two miles north.

HPD Lt. Izaguirre said when police arrived in the area, they found a suburban in the ditch. Inside the vehicle were two men when they noticed the passenger was shot in the chest.

Officers performed CPR on the man until HFD arrived who then pronounced him dead at the scene. Police detained the driver of the vehicle for questioning. They believe he's a relative of the victim and that they were on the way to the hospital before crashing.

Moments later another man was found down the road with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition.