Armed suspect shot during botched home invasion near Spring, deputies say

Investigators said two men, one armed with an AR-15 and another with a handgun, forced a woman into the home. Her roommate confronted the men before opening fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRING, Texas — A shooting that started as a home invasion is under investigation near Spring, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called out to Stratton Creek Drive just before 11 p.m. Monday night after receiving word about a home invasion.

Investigators said that a woman was moving a car from the home's driveway after her boyfriend left. As she walked back towards the home, two armed men pulled up behind her and forced her into the house.

The victim's roommate heard her screaming when he confronted the men and opened fire, shooting one of the suspects in the stomach. Both men ran from the scene, but deputies said there was also a getaway driver.

None of the people inside were hurt. Deputies said they're unsure if the home was targeted or if the suspects were just driving around the neighborhood randomly.