Two men in body armor, claiming to be HPD, kick in family's front door during deadly home invasion, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men in body armor kicked in a family’s front door claiming to be Houston police officers during a deadly home invasion robbery at a Katy-area home late Thursday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Harris County Sheriff's detectives said the men were met with gunfire once they made it inside the home.

This happened just before 11:30 p.m. at a home on Windmoor Drive near Fry and Morton roads in west Harris County.

Investigators said one of the homeowner’s two adult sons had a gun and got into a shootout with the men, killing one of them. The other may have been hit as well.

There was a total of three people, the homeowner, and her two sons, at the home when this all happened.

Investigators are still trying to piece together all of the details of what happened. They said the second man took off in a dark-colored sedan, but they do not have any other information on him.

Deputies said they believe the victims were targeted but they are not sure why. They're also canvassing this neighborhood for surveillance video.

If you know anything, you're asked to contact the sheriff's office.