1 dead, 2 injured after shooting outside popular nightclub, police say

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed, while two others were injured, following a shooting outside of a popular nightclub, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said the victim was talking to a woman when her ex-boyfriend showed up, leading to some kind of argument. According to police, that's when the ex-boyfriend pulled out a gun and shot the man before leaving the scene.

Somehow during the shooting, a bouncer working at the club and another man walking through the parking lot were both hit by gunfire. Both of them were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Two off-duty HPD officers working security also heard the shooting before running outside and calling for help.

Police said there is surveillance video of the shooting and that they're talking to witnesses about what happened. HPD also said the suspect took off in a white Jeep Cherokee.

Meanwhile, the ex-girlfriend also left before police arrived, but they believe they know who she is.

The victim's family arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting and are talking to police.

