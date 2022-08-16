Shootout leaves 2 gang members in critical condition, police say

According to police, both men are in critical condition and are documented gang members.

The shootout happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex on Hillcroft Avenue near Bellaire Boulevard.

Police said they don't know what led to the shooting, but that it was possibly gang-related and that the two injured men were documented gang members.

According to HPD Lt. J.P. Horelica, the gunfight extended across the entire complex. Thankfully, no gunfire entered any apartments or damaged any vehicles, and no other injuries were reported.

Police found a gun at the scene that belonged to one of the gang members that was shot. Both injured men were together, but police said they didn't know who the conflict was against.