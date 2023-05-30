Manhunt underway for couple after child's father found shot to death, Harris County deputies say

Homicide detectives are also looking for surveillance video and witnesses who may be able to help them piece together what went down.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A manhunt is underway for a couple and a woman’s baby after the child’s father was found shot to death outside his apartment building Monday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. outside of the Azul Apartments on TC Jester Boulevard and Bammel North Houston Road in northwest Houston.

Deputies said the victim was found shot dead in the middle of the parking lot.

Investigators said someone called 911 saying a man had been shot. The victim lived at the apartment and was in the middle of handing off his child to the mother in the parking lot when investigators said he got into a fight with her new boyfriend.

Deputies said the mother and boyfriend then took off with the baby. It’s still unclear if the child was inside or outside the vehicle when the shooting happened.