Police searching for gunmen who killed father of 2 in deadly ambush

HPD has identified and charged one of the gunmen and is asking for help identifying the other. Both remain on the run.

According to the Houston Police Department, Marquel Deshawn Ponder, 30, is charged with murder and remains on the run, while a second unidentified man is also wanted in the case.

The two men are wanted in the deadly shooting of Davion Scott, 24, who was shot to death at a gas station on Westheimer Road near Highway 6 on May 30.

What happened

Police released surveillance video that shows Scott being shot to death at the gas station on Westheimer Road.

In the video, you can see the victim sitting in a black sedan parked at a gas pump at about 11:20 p.m.

A blue 1990 Chevrolet Caprice can be seen pulling up behind him. One gunman stood near the passenger door of the Caprice and fired shots at Scott’s vehicle, while the other walked up to the driver’s side door of the victim’s vehicle and shot him at close range.

"No interaction. He gets out of the car from the driver's seat, briskly walks up to the driver's side of the car, and starts shooting," Lt. Ronnie Wilkins said. "All the way from the passenger door to the front door."

The gunmen then got back into the Caprice and drove off heading east on Westheimer.

One of the gunmen was identified as Ponder and he was charged, police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ponder and the identity of the second suspect is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Family devastated

The victim's aunt said the family is devastated and that the victim was a 23-year-old father of two.

"It don’t make no sense. We’re asking (you to) turn yourself in," said Wanda Webb, the victim's aunt. "You know what you did. You gunned him down like he was a dog. My nephew has two kids and they’re young. Why did they do him like that? He didn’t deserve the way they gunned him down."

She said the family is anxious for the killer to be caught.